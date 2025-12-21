AhnLab Connect PLUS: Unified security platform combining XDR, SOAR, and threat intelligence. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Extended detection and response (XDR) across multiple security domains, Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) with playbook-driven automation, Threat intelligence platform (TIP) integration..

Stellar Cyber AI-Based Open XDR: AI-based Open XDR platform integrating NDR, AD, and FW for threat detection. built by Stellar Cyber. Core capabilities include Network traffic analysis (NDR), Active Directory integration, Firewall integration..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.