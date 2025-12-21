AhnLab Cloud: Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Cloud infrastructure construction, Cloud operations management, Cloud security management..

Liminal: Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance. built by Liminal AI. Core capabilities include Unlimited access to multiple AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Google, Centralized AI governance with granular security controls, Real-time observability of all AI interactions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.