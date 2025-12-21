Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AhnLab Cloud is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AhnLab. Liminal is a commercial ai governance tool by Liminal AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will find AhnLab Cloud strongest for asset discovery and compliance mapping across AWS, Azure, and on-premises environments simultaneously. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's asset management and platform security functions with equal depth, meaning you get both inventory accuracy and runtime protection rather than one at the expense of the other. Skip this if your primary need is incident response automation or forensic depth; AhnLab emphasizes prevention and operational hygiene over post-breach investigation tooling.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying multiple generative AI models need Liminal because it's the only platform that enforces governance and data protection across OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexia, and Google simultaneously without vendor lock-in. The real value is real-time observability of AI interactions paired with sensitive data masking; HIPAA and SOC 2 compliance certifications mean you can actually use this in regulated environments instead of building your own guardrails. Skip this if your org is still in the "let engineers pick their own AI tool" phase or if you need detection and response capabilities for AI-specific threats; Liminal prioritizes access control and data protection over behavioral anomaly detection in model outputs.
Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security
Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Cloud vs Liminal for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AhnLab Cloud: Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Cloud infrastructure construction, Cloud operations management, Cloud security management..
Liminal: Enterprise platform for secure multi-model generative AI deployment & governance. built by Liminal AI. Core capabilities include Unlimited access to multiple AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Google, Centralized AI governance with granular security controls, Real-time observability of all AI interactions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AhnLab Cloud differentiates with Cloud infrastructure construction, Cloud operations management, Cloud security management. Liminal differentiates with Unlimited access to multiple AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, Perplexity, and Google, Centralized AI governance with granular security controls, Real-time observability of all AI interactions.
AhnLab Cloud is developed by AhnLab. Liminal is developed by Liminal AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AhnLab Cloud and Liminal serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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