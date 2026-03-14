Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..

Mamori.io: All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules. built by Mamori.io. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for IP resources, Privileged Access Management (PAM) for SSH, RDP, and databases, Application and API security protection..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.