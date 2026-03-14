Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agilicus is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Agilicus. Mamori.io is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Mamori.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting OT and ICS environments without the luxury of deploying agents will find Agilicus solves a real problem: clientless zero trust access to PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems that can't run traditional security software. The no-inbound-ports architecture means your critical infrastructure never exposes attack surface to the internet, and support for federated identity providers lets you enforce MFA across resources that typically have none. Skip this if your primary concern is securing standard IT applications and desktops; plenty of lighter-weight ZTNA platforms handle that use case better and cheaper.
Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources.
All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules.
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Common questions about comparing Agilicus vs Mamori.io for your zero trust network access needs.
Agilicus: Clientless ZTNA platform for secure access to apps, OT, and ICS resources. built by Agilicus. Core capabilities include Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers..
Mamori.io: All-in-one Zero Trust platform with ZTNA, PAM, DAM, and data privacy modules. built by Mamori.io. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for IP resources, Privileged Access Management (PAM) for SSH, RDP, and databases, Application and API security protection..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agilicus differentiates with Clientless, agentless secure access to applications, desktops, shares, and OT resources, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) enforcement across all resource types, Single sign-on (SSO) via federated identity providers. Mamori.io differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for IP resources, Privileged Access Management (PAM) for SSH, RDP, and databases, Application and API security protection.
Agilicus is developed by Agilicus. Mamori.io is developed by Mamori.io. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agilicus and Mamori.io serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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