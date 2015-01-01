Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by AgileBlue. Holm Security Next-Gen VMP is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Holm Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it. Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will value Holm Security Next-Gen VMP's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces exploitable exposures instead of raw CVE counts. The platform covers asset discovery, continuous scanning, and phishing simulation across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AT, so you're not bolting together three separate tools; the training automation triggered by simulation failures actually changes behavior instead of just checking compliance boxes. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing SOC workflows or expect vendor support scaled for 5,000-person security teams; at 65 employees, Holm moves fast but operates lean.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated vulnerability management staff should choose AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning for its agent-free network sensor option, which discovers assets you don't know you have without requiring endpoint deployment at scale. The platform's 24/7 continuous scanning across servers, endpoints, cloud, and applications covers the full NIST ID.AM and DE.CM workflow, meaning you spend less time on manual asset inventory and more on actual remediation. Skip this if you need sophisticated reporting automation or SOAR integration; AgileBlue's strength is finding what's broken, not orchestrating how you fix it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will value Holm Security Next-Gen VMP's risk-based prioritization engine, which surfaces exploitable exposures instead of raw CVE counts. The platform covers asset discovery, continuous scanning, and phishing simulation across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.AT, so you're not bolting together three separate tools; the training automation triggered by simulation failures actually changes behavior instead of just checking compliance boxes. Skip this if you need deep integration with existing SOC workflows or expect vendor support scaled for 5,000-person security teams; at 65 employees, Holm moves fast but operates lean.
Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts
VM platform combining ASM, vuln scanning, and phishing simulation.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning vs Holm Security Next-Gen VMP for your vulnerability assessment needs.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..
Holm Security Next-Gen VMP: VM platform combining ASM, vuln scanning, and phishing simulation. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management (ASM), Automated and continuous vulnerability scanning across all attack vectors, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning differentiates with Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning. Holm Security Next-Gen VMP differentiates with Attack Surface Management (ASM), Automated and continuous vulnerability scanning across all attack vectors, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning is developed by AgileBlue. Holm Security Next-Gen VMP is developed by Holm Security founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning and Holm Security Next-Gen VMP serve similar Vulnerability Assessment use cases: both are Vulnerability Assessment tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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