AgileBlue Vulnerability Scanning: Continuous vulnerability scanning with asset discovery and real-time alerts. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous 24/7 vulnerability scanning, Asset discovery and monitoring across servers, endpoints, cloud, applications, and network devices, CVE detection and misconfiguration scanning..

Holm Security Next-Gen VMP: VM platform combining ASM, vuln scanning, and phishing simulation. built by Holm Security. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management (ASM), Automated and continuous vulnerability scanning across all attack vectors, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation guidance..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.