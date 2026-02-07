AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Panther Unified Search: Cloud-native SIEM with unified search across security logs and data lake. built by Panther. Core capabilities include Cross-log type queries for correlated event analysis, Visual search interface without SQL requirement, Petabyte-scale security data lake with hot storage..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.