AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Graylog Graylog: AI-powered SIEM, API security, and log management platform. built by Graylog, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered security investigations and threat detection, Centralized log collection and management, Real-time security monitoring and alerting..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.