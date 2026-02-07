Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management is a commercial security information and event management tool by AgileBlue. Exabeam New-Scale Fusion is a commercial security information and event management tool by Exabeam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security information and event management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will find AgileBlue's AI-powered false positive reduction actually cuts through the volume, not just claims to. The platform's cloud-native architecture and 24/7 managed service mean you're offloading triage work to their analysts from day one, which matters when your team is understaffed. Skip this if you need deep customization of correlation rules or tight integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure; AgileBlue is built for cloud-forward organizations willing to trade control for speed.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs that need detection and response in one platform will get the most from Exabeam New-Scale Fusion, since it bundles SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR without forcing you to stitch together three vendors. The combined NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage means behavioral anomalies surface fast and analysts spend less time context-switching between tools to validate alerts. Skip this if your team is still stabilizing basic log collection or if you need deep forensic recovery capabilities; Exabeam prioritizes the hunt and incident response over the post-incident recovery phase.
Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction
Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management vs Exabeam New-Scale Fusion for your security information and event management needs.
AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..
Exabeam New-Scale Fusion: Security operations platform combining SIEM, UEBA, and SOAR capabilities. built by Exabeam..
Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management is developed by AgileBlue. Exabeam New-Scale Fusion is developed by Exabeam. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management and Exabeam New-Scale Fusion serve similar Security Information and Event Management use cases: both are Security Information and Event Management tools, both cover Log Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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