AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Exabeam LogRhythm SIEM: SIEM platform for log management, threat detection, and security monitoring. built by Exabeam. Core capabilities include Log collection and aggregation, Security event correlation, Threat detection..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.