AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

BluSapphire OnePlatform: AI-powered, cloud-native SIEM platform with federated architecture & automation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Federated data processing at edge with 200+ source integrations, Signal-based architecture with 98% data reduction, Autonomous incident response with sub-2-minute MTTR..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.