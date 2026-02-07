Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Vectra AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in M365 alert noise will see the immediate value in Vectra AI CDR for M365, which uses behavioral analysis to separate signal from actual compromise across SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, and Azure AD. The platform covers over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques and prioritizes entity-based threat correlation, meaning fewer false positives eating SOC bandwidth. Skip this if your team needs equal strength in incident response and recovery workflows; Vectra prioritizes detection and threat hunting over post-breach containment and remediation automation.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Vectra AI CDR for M365 for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Vectra AI CDR for M365 differentiates with AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Vectra AI CDR for M365 is developed by Vectra AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Vectra AI CDR for M365 serve similar SSPM use cases: both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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