AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.