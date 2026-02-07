Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Prowler Lighthouse AI is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Prowler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting. Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated cloud engineers should adopt Prowler Lighthouse AI for its AI-driven remediation guidance, which converts compliance findings into actionable fixes developers can implement themselves. The multi-agent orchestration system and native integration with Cursor and VS Code means security issues get resolved where code gets written, not handed off to a backlog. Skip this if you need deep incident response capabilities; Prowler prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over post-breach investigation and mitigation.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Startup and SMB security teams without dedicated cloud engineers should adopt Prowler Lighthouse AI for its AI-driven remediation guidance, which converts compliance findings into actionable fixes developers can implement themselves. The multi-agent orchestration system and native integration with Cursor and VS Code means security issues get resolved where code gets written, not handed off to a backlog. Skip this if you need deep incident response capabilities; Prowler prioritizes continuous monitoring and prevention over post-breach investigation and mitigation.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Prowler Lighthouse AI for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Prowler Lighthouse AI differentiates with AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Prowler Lighthouse AI is developed by Prowler. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Prowler Lighthouse AI serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox