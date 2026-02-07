AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Prowler Lighthouse AI: AI-powered cloud security platform with autonomous agents for compliance. built by Prowler. Core capabilities include AI-powered virtual assistant for cloud security analysis, Automated remediation workflows, Prowler MCP Server for developer tool integration..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.