AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.