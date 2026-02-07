Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Invi Grid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping cloud infrastructure faster than security can audit will find real value in Invigrid Intelligent Cloud's ability to enforce policy and compliance at provisioning time rather than after deployment. The no-code automation covers multi-cloud environments and handles both AI and traditional infrastructure, which matters when your teams are already fragmented across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This tool prioritizes prevention over remediation, making it strongest for organizations that can redesign their provisioning workflows; it's a poor fit if you need to bolt security onto infrastructure that's already live and chaotic.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Invigrid Intelligent Cloud for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Invigrid Intelligent Cloud: Cloud mgmt platform w/ security-by-design automation for cloud provisioning. built by Invi Grid. Core capabilities include No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud differentiates with No-code cloud infrastructure provisioning, Day zero security and governance automation, Security policy enforcement during provisioning.
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Invigrid Intelligent Cloud is developed by Invi Grid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Invigrid Intelligent Cloud serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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