AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..

Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..

Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.