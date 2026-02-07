Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue M365 Security is a commercial sspm tool by AgileBlue. Blast Platform is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Blast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Microsoft 365 security across multiple workloads will find AgileBlue M365 Security worthwhile because it actually catches misconfigurations that break Exchange, Teams, and SharePoint at once instead of requiring separate tools. Continuous monitoring aligned with Microsoft and CISA baselines covers Entra ID through Power Platform, and the risk-based prioritization means you're not drowning in false positives. Skip this if your organization needs detection and response for active threats; AgileBlue prioritizes configuration drift and compliance posture, not incident hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud providers will find Blast Platform's value in its ability to simulate policy changes before enforcing them across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, eliminating the trial-and-error cycle that burns security ops time. The agentless API deployment and native control orchestration across SCPs, RCPs, and Kubernetes policies mean you're working with actual cloud primitives rather than wrappers, reducing integration friction. This is not the tool for organizations primarily concerned with detecting anomalies or investigating compromises; Blast prioritizes prevention and posture hardening over the monitoring and response functions that NIST DE.CM emphasizes.
Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks
Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue M365 Security vs Blast Platform for your sspm needs.
AgileBlue M365 Security: Continuous M365 security monitoring for misconfigurations and risks. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices..
Blast Platform: Preemptive cloud defense platform using native controls for multi-cloud. built by Blast Security. Core capabilities include Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes)..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue M365 Security differentiates with Continuous monitoring of M365 environment for misconfigurations, Coverage of Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, Teams, Defender, and Power Platform, Automated scanning aligned with Microsoft and CISA best practices. Blast Platform differentiates with Prioritized defense planning with guardrail ranking, Guardrail simulation before enforcement, Native cloud control orchestration (SCPs, RCPs, Azure Policies, Org Policies, Kubernetes).
AgileBlue M365 Security is developed by AgileBlue. Blast Platform is developed by Blast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue M365 Security and Blast Platform serve similar SSPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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