Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. SignetRisk is a commercial it risk management tool by SignetRisk Analytics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to quantify cyber risk in financial terms for board conversations and insurance underwriting should start with SignetRisk. Its Level 2 assessments for AWS and Azure, paired with loss scenario modeling, let you attach dollar figures to risk decisions instead of relying on abstract severity scores. Skip this if your priority is real-time threat detection or incident response; SignetRisk is a planning and reporting tool, not an operational security platform.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs SignetRisk for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
SignetRisk: Cyber risk quantification platform with Level 1 & 2 assessments. built by SignetRisk Analytics. Core capabilities include Level 1 cyber risk assessments with SignetScore, Level 2 cyber risk assessments for AWS and Azure, Enterprise cyber risk loss scenario modeling..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. SignetRisk differentiates with Level 1 cyber risk assessments with SignetScore, Level 2 cyber risk assessments for AWS and Azure, Enterprise cyber risk loss scenario modeling.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. SignetRisk is developed by SignetRisk Analytics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and SignetRisk serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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