Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment is a commercial risk assessment tool by RateYourCyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment
SMBs and mid-market companies needing a structured entry point to security maturity will find RateYourCyber's value in its implementation roadmaps; most assessment tools stop at scoring, but this one hands you 3-year task backlogs broken into weekly work. The 1000-point assessment spans eight domains with compliance mapping for ISO 27001, NIST CSF, SOC 2, and GDPR, giving you a single artifact that satisfies board conversations and vendor questionnaires alike. Skip this if your organization already has mature GRC processes in place or if you need continuous vulnerability monitoring as a primary control rather than a supplementary dashboard; the tool is built for teams starting the maturity climb, not for security-mature shops optimizing existing programs.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment: Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps. built by RateYourCyber. Core capabilities include 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment differentiates with 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment is developed by RateYourCyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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