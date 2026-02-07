AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

RateYourCyber Cybersecurity Assessment: Cybersecurity assessment platform for SMEs with maturity scoring and roadmaps. built by RateYourCyber. Core capabilities include 1000-point security assessment across 8 domains, Board-ready reports with executive summaries, 3-year implementation roadmaps with weekly tasks..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.