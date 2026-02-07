AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye: FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt. built by Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Core capabilities include FAIR framework-based cyber risk assessment, Risk baseline establishment against industry standards, Customized risk scenario simulation with financial impact quantification..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.