Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye is a commercial it risk management tool by Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Security and risk leaders at mid-market and enterprise organizations will get the most from Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye if they need to translate cyber risk into financial language that boards actually understand; the FAIR framework native to the platform forces quantification of impact in dollars rather than letting risk live in the abstract. The tool covers the full NIST cycle from strategy through oversight, with particular strength in GV.RM and ID.RA, meaning it's built to establish baseline risk posture and then monitor remediation progress over quarters. Skip this if your team wants a detection and response tool dressed up as risk management; Birdseye assumes you already have visibility into your assets and threats, and works backwards from there to prioritize what actually matters.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye: FAIR-based platform for cyber risk qualification, quantification & mgmt. built by Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Core capabilities include FAIR framework-based cyber risk assessment, Risk baseline establishment against industry standards, Customized risk scenario simulation with financial impact quantification..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye differentiates with FAIR framework-based cyber risk assessment, Risk baseline establishment against industry standards, Customized risk scenario simulation with financial impact quantification.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye is developed by Ostrich Cyber-Risk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and Ostrich Cyber-Risk Birdseye serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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