Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. LEET Security Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by LEET Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
SMB and mid-market security leaders who need a credible baseline assessment without hiring Big Four consultants should use LEET Security Assessment; the 14-domain framework with ISAE 3402 Type I alignment gives you defensible documentation that covers GV and ID functions without the eight-week engagement tax. The 12-month validity period and fixed-scope documentary review mean you're paying for clarity, not endless scope creep. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time control validation; LEET is a snapshot tool, not a detection engine, and it won't tell you whether your policies actually work in practice at scale.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs LEET Security Assessment for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
LEET Security Assessment: Security program assessment service based on documentary evidence review. built by LEET Security. Core capabilities include 14-domain control framework with 5 rating levels, Documentary evaluation of policies, standards, and procedures, Security control design assessment..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. LEET Security Assessment differentiates with 14-domain control framework with 5 rating levels, Documentary evaluation of policies, standards, and procedures, Security control design assessment.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. LEET Security Assessment is developed by LEET Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and LEET Security Assessment serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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