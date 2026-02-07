Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification is a commercial it risk management tool by Kovrr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise firms who need to translate security spend into board-legible financial language should start with Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification. The platform's Monte Carlo modeling produces defensible loss projections by scenario and ties control upgrades directly to ROI, solving the perennial "why should we pay for this?" conversation that derails security budgets. Kovrr maps cleanly to NIST GV.RM and GV.OV, meaning you'll actually close the gap between risk appetite statements and capital allocation decisions. Skip this if your board doesn't ask for cyber materiality numbers or your insurance broker handles your exposure math; Kovrr is built for organizations that treat risk quantification as governance, not compliance theater.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification: Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification differentiates with Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification is developed by Kovrr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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