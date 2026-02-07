AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

Kovrr Cyber Risk Quantification: Platform for quantifying cyber risk exposure in financial terms. built by Kovrr. Core capabilities include Monte-Carlo simulation for cyber risk quantification, Financial loss forecasting by event type and business impact scenario, Risk progression tracking over time..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.