Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is a commercial risk assessment tool by FortifyData. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous visibility into external attack surface alongside internal infrastructure risk should start with FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management; it pairs weekly automated asset discovery with passive assessment to catch forgotten assets and misconfigurations that vulnerability scanners alone miss. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Govern and Identify functions, meaning you get organizational context and asset classification baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or threat hunting; FortifyData prioritizes discovery and rating over detection and analysis, so teams already saturated with security events won't get much from it.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management: Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management differentiates with Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is developed by FortifyData. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management serve similar Risk Assessment use cases: both are Risk Assessment tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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