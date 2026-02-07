AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management: Enterprise cyber risk management platform with active/passive assessments. built by FortifyData. Core capabilities include Active and passive security assessments, Automated asset discovery with weekly updates, Customizable cyber risk rating management..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.