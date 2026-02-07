AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..

Defendify Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool: Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool grounded in common cybersecurity frameworks and controls, Compromised Password Scanner monitoring Dark Web for leaked employee credentials, Vulnerability Scanner with AI, machine learning, and contextual prioritization..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.