asvin Risk by Context: AI-driven cyber risk prioritization platform for IT/OT environments. built by asvin. Core capabilities include AI-powered Risk by Context (RBC) Index generation combining cybersecurity metrics, network, asset, and business data, Graph-based visualization of asset relationships, vulnerabilities, threats, and business impact, Topological mapping of digital infrastructure and dependencies..

Defendify Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool: Platform for cyber risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing. built by Defendify. Core capabilities include Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Tool grounded in common cybersecurity frameworks and controls, Compromised Password Scanner monitoring Dark Web for leaked employee credentials, Vulnerability Scanner with AI, machine learning, and contextual prioritization..

Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.