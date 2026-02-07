Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is a commercial risk assessment tool by AgileBlue. AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best risk assessment fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Risk and compliance leaders at mid-market and enterprise companies need a tool that translates fragmented security data into a single number their board understands, and AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score does that by combining 13 internal risk factors with external ratings via SecurityScorecard integration to produce real-time scores that align to NIST and HIPAA frameworks. The continuous scoring model and built-in prioritization of mitigations by impact gives you the GV.RM and ID.RA coverage needed to actually defend risk decisions with data rather than intuition. Skip this if your team lacks the resources to act on weekly score changes; AgileBlue surfaces problems faster than most tools can remediate them, which is a feature for mature programs and a liability for understaffed ones.
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score vs AI Risk & Compliance Management for your risk assessment needs.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score: Aggregates security data into a unified cyber risk score for risk assessment. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration..
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Both serve the Risk Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score differentiates with Unified cyber risk score aggregating internal and external data, Real-time risk scoring based on 13 internal factors, External security rating via SecurityScorecard integration. AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score is developed by AgileBlue. AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cyber Risk Score and AI Risk & Compliance Management serve similar Risk Assessment use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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