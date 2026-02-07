AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Uptycs. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery and scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets, eBPF-based sensor for runtime detection and response, SBOM and software catalog generation with GenAI labeling..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.