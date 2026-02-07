Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Uptycs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid cloud infrastructure will get the most from Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform because its eBPF sensor catches runtime threats that agentless scanners consistently miss, paired with contextualized vulnerability prioritization that actually reduces noise. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both continuous monitoring and supply chain risk management, which matters if you're auditing software provenance. Skip this if you need a single pane of glass for cloud infrastructure posture; Uptycs prioritizes workload runtime protection over CSPM breadth.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform: Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments. built by Uptycs. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery and scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets, eBPF-based sensor for runtime detection and response, SBOM and software catalog generation with GenAI labeling..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform differentiates with Agentless discovery and scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets, eBPF-based sensor for runtime detection and response, SBOM and software catalog generation with GenAI labeling.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform is developed by Uptycs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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