AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Stacklet Autonomous Governance: AI-native cloud governance platform for cost optimization and compliance. built by Stacklet. Core capabilities include AI-native automated detection and remediation, Governance-as-code policy framework, Multi-cloud coverage including AI/ML services..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.