AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform: Multi-tenant cloud security platform for MSSPs across AWS, Azure, and GCP. built by Skyhawk Security. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection using ML models customized per cloud environment, LLM integration for accelerated threat detection, AI-based Red Team breach and attack simulation..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.