AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Cyscale CNAPP: CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management for identity and access control, Cloud Workload Protection for VMs, containers, and serverless functions..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.