Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Cyscale CNAPP is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by Cyscale Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing workloads across multiple clouds will find real value in Cyscale CNAPP's contextual analysis engine, which correlates misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and access issues instead of surfacing them as disconnected alerts. The platform covers seven major compliance frameworks out of the box with automated reporting, and its 500+ security controls span CSPM, CIEM, and container/Kubernetes protection in one dashboard. Fair warning: Cyscale's five-person team means you're betting on a smaller vendor with less mature professional services; this works fine for organizations with strong internal security ops, less so for those expecting white-glove onboarding.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Cyscale CNAPP for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Cyscale CNAPP: CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection. built by Cyscale Limited. Core capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management for identity and access control, Cloud Workload Protection for VMs, containers, and serverless functions..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Cyscale CNAPP differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Management across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management for identity and access control, Cloud Workload Protection for VMs, containers, and serverless functions.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Cyscale CNAPP is developed by Cyscale Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Cyscale CNAPP serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both are Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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