Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is a commercial cloud-native application protection platform tool by AgileBlue. Cloud Storage Security Antivirus is a commercial malware analysis tool by Cloud Storage Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud-native application protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cloud Security because its agentless deployment actually works without sacrificing detection depth, letting you cover AWS, Azure, and GCP without forcing agents into thousands of workloads. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with built-in compliance mappings for HIPAA and PCI-DSS that save months of audit prep. Skip this if your priority is identity governance or supply chain risk management; AgileBlue prioritizes cloud runtime protection and posture over IAM depth and vendor risk visibility.
Cloud Storage Security Antivirus
Mid-market and enterprise teams storing sensitive data across AWS, Azure, and GCP need Cloud Storage Security Antivirus because it scans object storage at rest without agents or complex integrations, catching malware that bucket-level access controls miss. Multi-engine detection triggered by storage events means new uploads are scanned before they sit exposed, and automated quarantine policies enforce response without manual triage. Not ideal for organizations primarily concerned with data exfiltration or access anomalies; this tool prioritizes malware detection and incident containment, not the continuous monitoring and forensic analysis needed for insider threat or data movement investigations.
Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments
In-tenant malware scanning for AWS, Azure & GCP object storage.
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cloud Security vs Cloud Storage Security Antivirus for your cloud-native application protection platform needs.
AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..
Cloud Storage Security Antivirus: In-tenant malware scanning for AWS, Azure & GCP object storage. built by Cloud Storage Security. Core capabilities include Multi-engine malware detection for cloud object storage, Real-time scanning of new uploads triggered by storage events, Scheduled batch scanning of existing and archived objects..
Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cloud Security differentiates with Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning. Cloud Storage Security Antivirus differentiates with Multi-engine malware detection for cloud object storage, Real-time scanning of new uploads triggered by storage events, Scheduled batch scanning of existing and archived objects.
AgileBlue Cloud Security is developed by AgileBlue. Cloud Storage Security Antivirus is developed by Cloud Storage Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cloud Security and Cloud Storage Security Antivirus serve similar Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform use cases: both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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