AgileBlue Cloud Security: Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) for continuous monitoring, Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) coverage, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for configuration scanning..

Cloud Storage Security Antivirus: In-tenant malware scanning for AWS, Azure & GCP object storage. built by Cloud Storage Security. Core capabilities include Multi-engine malware detection for cloud object storage, Real-time scanning of new uploads triggered by storage events, Scheduled batch scanning of existing and archived objects..

Both serve the Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.