Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is a commercial extended detection and response tool by AgileBlue. Trellix Wise is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Trellix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume will see immediate relief from Trellix Wise's GenAI-powered investigation automation, which cuts the manual triage work that burns out analysts. The platform trains on 1.5 petabytes of security data and ingests real-time threat intelligence from 68 billion daily queries, giving it pattern recognition that generic LLMs cannot match. This tool excels at the DE.AE and RS.AN layers of NIST CSF 2.0,detection and investigation,but offers less on the recovery side, so teams needing deep automation of containment and remediation workflows should evaluate whether Trellix XDR's native capabilities fill that gap before committing.
XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection
GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation
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Common questions about comparing AgileBlue Cerulean Agent vs Trellix Wise for your extended detection and response needs.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..
Trellix Wise: GenAI-powered security operations platform for automated alert investigation. built by Trellix. Core capabilities include Automated alert investigation, GenAI-powered conversational interface for threat hunting, Automated escalation with contextual information..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent differentiates with Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response. Trellix Wise differentiates with Automated alert investigation, GenAI-powered conversational interface for threat hunting, Automated escalation with contextual information.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent is developed by AgileBlue. Trellix Wise is developed by Trellix. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AgileBlue Cerulean Agent and Trellix Wise serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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