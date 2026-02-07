Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.

Trellix Wise

Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume will see immediate relief from Trellix Wise's GenAI-powered investigation automation, which cuts the manual triage work that burns out analysts. The platform trains on 1.5 petabytes of security data and ingests real-time threat intelligence from 68 billion daily queries, giving it pattern recognition that generic LLMs cannot match. This tool excels at the DE.AE and RS.AN layers of NIST CSF 2.0,detection and investigation,but offers less on the recovery side, so teams needing deep automation of containment and remediation workflows should evaluate whether Trellix XDR's native capabilities fill that gap before committing.