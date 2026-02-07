Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AgileBlue Cerulean Agent because its behavioral analytics catch threats that signature-based detection misses, and the lightweight agent actually deploys without grinding endpoints to a halt. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and incident response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and threat analysis. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic replay or extensive third-party integrations; Cerulean Agent prioritizes real-time detection over post-incident investigation depth.

Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.