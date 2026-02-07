AgileBlue Cerulean Agent: XDR agent providing endpoint telemetry and behavioral threat detection. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint telemetry collection, Behavioral analytics for threat detection, Automated threat response..

AgileBlue Security Information and Event Management: Cloud-native SIEM with AI-powered threat detection and noise reduction. built by AgileBlue. Core capabilities include Centralized log correlation across endpoints, cloud, and network, AI-powered false positive reduction, Real-time threat detection..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.