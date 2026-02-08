Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Swimlane Turbine Canvas: Low-code automation builder for creating security playbooks and workflows. built by Swimlane. Core capabilities include Low-code visual playbook builder with drag-and-drop interface, Modular and reusable automation components, Multiple triggers per playbook..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.