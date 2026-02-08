Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

SentinelOne Purple AI: AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.