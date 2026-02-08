Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. SentinelOne Purple AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see the clearest ROI from SentinelOne Purple AI, specifically for its agentic workflows that auto-triage and contextualize alerts without manual parsing. The platform covers DE.CM and DE.AE strongly, surfacing critical issues while its guided investigations cut mean-time-to-response, though it prioritizes detection and analysis over post-incident recovery and automation of response actions themselves. Skip this if you need a tool that closes the loop on remediation; Purple AI excels at getting analysts to the right threat faster, not at executing containment at scale.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs SentinelOne Purple AI for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
SentinelOne Purple AI: AI-powered security operations platform for automated threat analysis and response. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. SentinelOne Purple AI differentiates with Agentic AI workflows for automated security operations, Auto-triaged alerts with AI-enriched summaries, Guided investigations with suggested next steps.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. SentinelOne Purple AI is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and SentinelOne Purple AI serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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