Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Red Canary Automated Threat Response: Automated threat response platform with playbooks for containment & remediation. built by Red Canary. Core capabilities include Automated playbooks for threat containment and remediation, Pre-built customizable response tactics, No-code playbook configuration..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.