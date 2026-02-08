Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX: Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.