Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX
Enterprise and mid-market SOCs buried under alert fatigue should evaluate Cortex AgentiX primarily for its incident response automation; the platform ships with 1000+ prebuilt playbooks and agentic AI that can execute remediation across endpoint, network, and cloud without human handoff. The NIST RS.MI and RS.AN coverage is substantive here,it actually closes the gap between detection and mitigation that most platforms treat as separate problems. Skip this if your team lacks the data normalization infrastructure to feed agents reliably; Cortex AgentiX assumes you're already normalizing logs through its Extended Data Lake or equivalent, and garbage in means agents that make poor decisions at scale.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX: Agentic AI platform for building, deploying & governing AI agent workforce. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX differentiates with Agentic AI platform for building and deploying AI agents, Cortex Extended Data Lake for unified security data collection and normalization, AI-driven SOC platform with unified data and automation.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Palo Alto Networks Cortex AgentiX serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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