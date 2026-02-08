Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management: Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include Flexible incident intake via dynamic forms, QR codes, and email, Automated triage workflows with custom routing logic, One-click escalation from incident to investigation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.