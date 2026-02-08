Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Ontic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management
Security teams managing high-volume incident intake across multiple channels will get the most from Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management because it eliminates manual triage routing through dynamic forms, email parsing, and QR code ingestion tied to custom workflow logic. The platform maps cleanly to NIST RS.MA and RS.AN, handling both incident management and investigation case work without forcing you into separate tools. Skip this if your team is still running ticketing through email and Slack; Ontic assumes you're ready to formalize intake and escalation processes.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management: Incident & investigation case mgmt platform for security teams. built by Ontic. Core capabilities include Flexible incident intake via dynamic forms, QR codes, and email, Automated triage workflows with custom routing logic, One-click escalation from incident to investigation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management differentiates with Flexible incident intake via dynamic forms, QR codes, and email, Automated triage workflows with custom routing logic, One-click escalation from incident to investigation.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management is developed by Ontic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Ontic Incidents Investigations and Case Management serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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