Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Kai Agentic AI Platform: Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction. built by Kai. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability triage and false positive elimination at scale, SCA and SAST finding analysis with remediation plan generation, Automated workload identity generation for least-privilege enforcement..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.