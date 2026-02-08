Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Kai Agentic AI Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Kai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will find real relief in Kai Agentic AI Platform because it actually eliminates false positives at triage rather than just flagging them. The platform covers critical NIST asset management, risk assessment, and continuous monitoring functions while automating remediation planning across SCA, SAST, and workload identity enforcement. Skip this if your team needs response and recovery automation; Kai prioritizes the front-end reduction of noise and risk quantification, leaving incident response workflows largely to your existing tools.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Kai Agentic AI Platform for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Kai Agentic AI Platform: Agentic AI platform for autonomous, end-to-end enterprise security risk reduction. built by Kai. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability triage and false positive elimination at scale, SCA and SAST finding analysis with remediation plan generation, Automated workload identity generation for least-privilege enforcement..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Kai Agentic AI Platform differentiates with Automated vulnerability triage and false positive elimination at scale, SCA and SAST finding analysis with remediation plan generation, Automated workload identity generation for least-privilege enforcement.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Kai Agentic AI Platform is developed by Kai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Kai Agentic AI Platform serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover AI SOC, Security Orchestration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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