Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Intezer AI SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Intezer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert noise will see immediate triage relief from Intezer AI SOC because its AI actually closes the loop,it doesn't just flag alerts, it resolves false positives and executes remediation actions across your existing tools. The platform handles five alert types (endpoint, identity, phishing, network, cloud) with forensic depth most automation tools skip, and integrations with CrowdStrike, Microsoft Defender, Okta, and 20+ other vendors mean you're not ripping out existing infrastructure. Skip this if your team needs heavy incident response workflows or post-breach recovery orchestration; Intezer prioritizes triage and early containment over the backend investigation work that follows critical incidents.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Intezer AI SOC for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Intezer AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation. built by Intezer. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage across endpoint, identity, phishing, network, and cloud alerts, Endpoint forensics with file, process, log, command line, and memory analysis, Reverse engineering and malware analysis capabilities..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. Intezer AI SOC differentiates with Automated alert triage across endpoint, identity, phishing, network, and cloud alerts, Endpoint forensics with file, process, log, command line, and memory analysis, Reverse engineering and malware analysis capabilities.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Intezer AI SOC is developed by Intezer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Intezer AI SOC serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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