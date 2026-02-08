Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Intezer AI SOC: AI-powered SOC platform for automated alert triage and investigation. built by Intezer. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage across endpoint, identity, phishing, network, and cloud alerts, Endpoint forensics with file, process, log, command line, and memory analysis, Reverse engineering and malware analysis capabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.