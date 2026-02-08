Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

IBM QRadar SOAR: SOAR platform for automating and orchestrating incident response workflows. built by IBM. Core capabilities include Dynamic playbooks with Playbook Designer, Automated incident correlation and enrichment, Customizable case management..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.