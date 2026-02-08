Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Exaforce Exabot Triage: Alert triage platform that centralizes, enriches & deduplicates security alerts. built by Exaforce. Core capabilities include Alert centralization from SIEM, EDR, email, and network security tools, Automated false positive reduction and duplicate suppression, Alert enrichment with identity, session, configuration, and activity data..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.