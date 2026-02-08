Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

D3 Security Morpheus AI: AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation. built by D3 Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.