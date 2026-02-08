Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. D3 Security Morpheus AI is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by D3 Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume will see the fastest payoff from Morpheus AI because it actually closes the triage-to-investigation loop with autonomous agents rather than just deduplicating alerts. The platform covers four of five NIST RS functions,incident management, analysis, and mitigation,which means you're automating the work that burns out your analysts, not just the busy-work. Skip this if your team runs fewer than three security tools or your alert volume is under 500 daily; the ROI math breaks down when you're not fighting alert fatigue.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs D3 Security Morpheus AI for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
D3 Security Morpheus AI: AI-powered autonomous SOC platform for alert triage and investigation automation. built by D3 Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. D3 Security Morpheus AI differentiates with Autonomous alert investigation and triage, Multi-source alert ingestion and correlation, AI agents for threat hunting.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. D3 Security Morpheus AI is developed by D3 Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and D3 Security Morpheus AI serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration, AI SOC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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