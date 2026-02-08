Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository
Teams building XSOAR automation workflows from scratch will save weeks by forking playbooks and scripts from this free repository instead of writing detection logic in-house. The 1,261 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution, meaning you're pulling from patterns that have already survived production firefights at other organizations. Skip this if your team needs a fully managed, vendor-supported content library; this is community-driven, so you're inheriting maintenance risk and patchy documentation on older playbooks.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
A content repository for Cortex XSOAR that provides playbooks, automation scripts, and templates for security operations automation and orchestration.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository: A content repository for Cortex XSOAR that provides playbooks, automation scripts, and templates for security operations automation and orchestration..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository is open-source with 1,261 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Key differences: Agentic SOC is Commercial while Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository is Free, Cortex XSOAR Platform - Content Repository is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox