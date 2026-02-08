Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.

Catalyst SOAR

Teams with limited security budgets who need alert triage and playbook automation without vendor lock-in should start with Catalyst SOAR; the open source model means you own your workflows and can fork the codebase if the project stalls. Free pricing removes the friction of pilot projects that plague SOAR adoption at smaller organizations. Skip this if your team needs pre-built playbooks for your specific tech stack out of the box; Catalyst requires you to map your own alert sources and build integrations, which demands engineering overhead that stretches thin SOCs can't absorb.