Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. Catalyst SOAR is a free security orchestration automation and response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Teams with limited security budgets who need alert triage and playbook automation without vendor lock-in should start with Catalyst SOAR; the open source model means you own your workflows and can fork the codebase if the project stalls. Free pricing removes the friction of pilot projects that plague SOAR adoption at smaller organizations. Skip this if your team needs pre-built playbooks for your specific tech stack out of the box; Catalyst requires you to map your own alert sources and build integrations, which demands engineering overhead that stretches thin SOCs can't absorb.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Catalyst SOAR for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Catalyst SOAR: Catalyst is a SOAR system that automates alert handling and incident response processes, adapting to your workflows and being open source..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC and Catalyst SOAR serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Security Orchestration. Key differences: Agentic SOC is Commercial while Catalyst SOAR is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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