Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Bricklayer AI: AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows. built by Bricklayer AI. Core capabilities include AI agent creation and management without coding, Prebuilt AI agents trained for cybersecurity tasks, Multi-agent workflow procedures..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.