Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

AI EdgeLabs AI Security Assistant: GenAI assistant that translates security alerts into structured summaries for SOC teams. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Convert raw alerts into structured, easy-to-understand summaries, Interpret technical alert data using LLM and AI algorithms, Highlight threat nature, potential impact, and recommended actions..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.