Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

ObserveID IAM: IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of identities, resources, and entitlements across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments, Automated detection and remediation of inactive, privileged, or risky accounts, Context intelligence capturing who has access, to what, when, where, and why..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.