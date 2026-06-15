Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. ObserveID IAM is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ObserveID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl across on-prem and cloud will find real value in ObserveID IAM's context-first approach to access visibility, which actually tells you *why* someone has access, not just that they do. The platform's automated detection and remediation of privileged account risk directly addresses NIST PR.AA and DE.CM without requiring you to manually correlate logs across three different systems. Skip this if your organization runs purely cloud-native with minimal legacy infrastructure; you'll overpay for on-prem capabilities you don't need.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs ObserveID IAM for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
ObserveID IAM: IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of identities, resources, and entitlements across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments, Automated detection and remediation of inactive, privileged, or risky accounts, Context intelligence capturing who has access, to what, when, where, and why..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. ObserveID IAM differentiates with Unified visibility of identities, resources, and entitlements across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments, Automated detection and remediation of inactive, privileged, or risky accounts, Context intelligence capturing who has access, to what, when, where, and why.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. ObserveID IAM is developed by ObserveID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and ObserveID IAM serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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