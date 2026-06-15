Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. Keyfactor Command for IoT is a commercial iot security tool by keyfactor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market organizations deploying hundreds or thousands of IoT devices at scale will benefit most from Keyfactor Command for IoT because it handles certificate and key lifecycle management across heterogeneous hardware without forcing you to rebuild your device firmware. The platform supports TPM and secure elements natively, handles both symmetric and asymmetric key operations, and executes remote certificate renewal and revocation across fleets without manual touchpoints,critical when your devices live in the field for years. Skip this if your IoT footprint is under 500 devices or you're locked into a vendor's proprietary device identity solution; the operational overhead of centralized PKI management only pays for itself at true scale.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
End-to-end IoT identity platform for device cert & key lifecycle mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs Keyfactor Command for IoT for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
Keyfactor Command for IoT: End-to-end IoT identity platform for device cert & key lifecycle mgmt. built by keyfactor. Core capabilities include PKI-based certificate provisioning for IoT devices, Symmetric and asymmetric key support, TPM and secure element integration..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. Keyfactor Command for IoT differentiates with PKI-based certificate provisioning for IoT devices, Symmetric and asymmetric key support, TPM and secure element integration.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. Keyfactor Command for IoT is developed by keyfactor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and Keyfactor Command for IoT serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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