Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..

Keyfactor Command for IoT: End-to-end IoT identity platform for device cert & key lifecycle mgmt. built by keyfactor. Core capabilities include PKI-based certificate provisioning for IoT devices, Symmetric and asymmetric key support, TPM and secure element integration..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.