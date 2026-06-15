Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic Governance is a commercial non-human identity tool by NewCore. ClearVector Identity Graph is a commercial non-human identity tool by ClearVector. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling CI/CD pipelines and service account chaos should start here; ClearVector Identity Graph maps ephemeral and third-party identities across GitHub-to-AWS workflows with provenance tracking that actually survives account deletion. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, which means you get both the visibility and the forensic depth most identity tools skip. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises or uses legacy identity providers; the signal-to-noise ratio drops significantly outside cloud and DevOps-heavy environments.
Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale.
Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities
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Common questions about comparing Agentic Governance vs ClearVector Identity Graph for your non-human identity needs.
Agentic Governance: Identity governance platform for managing AI agent and human identities at scale. built by NewCore. Core capabilities include Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery..
ClearVector Identity Graph: Identity graph platform for attributing cloud & CI/CD actions to specific identities. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic Governance differentiates with Agentic SSO for AI agents without browser-based MFA or passwords, Task-scoped short-lived token minting, AI and human agent inventory and discovery. ClearVector Identity Graph differentiates with Identity attribution and provenance tracking, Automatic identity discovery and classification, Unified identity activity timeline.
Agentic Governance is developed by NewCore. ClearVector Identity Graph is developed by ClearVector. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic Governance and ClearVector Identity Graph serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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