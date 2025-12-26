Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Query.AI Query Agents is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Query.AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
SOC teams drowning in alert noise need Query.AI Query Agents for one reason: it cuts triage time by automating the grunt work of evidence collection and context-building that analysts waste hours on today. The federated data mesh architecture means you're querying asset profiles, file hashes, network logs, and threat intel simultaneously without moving data, and the normalized AI-ready payloads push accuracy up where most SOAR tools fumble. Skip this if your team runs a mature incident response operation with custom automation already in place; Query Agents is built for organizations still manually pulling disparate data sources into spreadsheets during investigations.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
AI agent suite automating SOC triage, enrichment, and investigation tasks.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Query.AI Query Agents for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Query.AI Query Agents: AI agent suite automating SOC triage, enrichment, and investigation tasks. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Detection triage with automated investigation, evidence analysis, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Real-time asset profiling including owner, OS, controls, and vulnerabilities, File hash search across the environment with enriched context (first/last seen, related assets, detection history)..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. Query.AI Query Agents differentiates with Detection triage with automated investigation, evidence analysis, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Real-time asset profiling including owner, OS, controls, and vulnerabilities, File hash search across the environment with enriched context (first/last seen, related assets, detection history).
Agentic AI AR2™ is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Query.AI Query Agents is developed by Query.AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Query.AI Query Agents serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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