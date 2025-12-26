Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Query.AI Query Agents: AI agent suite automating SOC triage, enrichment, and investigation tasks. built by Query.AI. Core capabilities include Detection triage with automated investigation, evidence analysis, and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Real-time asset profiling including owner, OS, controls, and vulnerabilities, File hash search across the environment with enriched context (first/last seen, related assets, detection history)..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.