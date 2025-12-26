Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic AI AR2™ is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Bricklayer AI is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Bricklayer AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume will see immediate value in Agentic AI AR2™ because it actually closes incidents in under two minutes without requiring constant human babysitting. The ReAct reasoning framework means you can audit why the system took each action, which matters when your audit team asks how a remediation happened at 3 a.m., and the human-in-the-loop controls let you lock down high-risk responses while the AI handles routine containment. Skip this if your organization needs equal strength across detection and recovery; AR2™ is built for response velocity, not threat hunting or forensic depth.
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs buried in alert noise will get immediate value from Bricklayer AI's automated triage and IOC investigation; the platform cuts through the manual work that burns out analysts before they ever get to real threats. The no-code agent builder means your team can customize playbooks in days rather than waiting for professional services, and coverage across endpoint, cloud, network, and phishing alerts addresses the detection work most understaffed teams actually do. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth and incident recovery; Bricklayer maps strongly to detection and response but offers limited support for the post-incident investigation and remediation work that NIST RS.AN demands.
Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation
AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows
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Common questions about comparing Agentic AI AR2™ vs Bricklayer AI for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..
Bricklayer AI: AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows. built by Bricklayer AI. Core capabilities include AI agent creation and management without coding, Prebuilt AI agents trained for cybersecurity tasks, Multi-agent workflow procedures..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic AI AR2™ differentiates with Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions. Bricklayer AI differentiates with AI agent creation and management without coding, Prebuilt AI agents trained for cybersecurity tasks, Multi-agent workflow procedures.
Agentic AI AR2™ is developed by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Bricklayer AI is developed by Bricklayer AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic AI AR2™ and Bricklayer AI serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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