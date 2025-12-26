Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Bricklayer AI: AI agent platform for automating SOC tasks and security operations workflows. built by Bricklayer AI. Core capabilities include AI agent creation and management without coding, Prebuilt AI agents trained for cybersecurity tasks, Multi-agent workflow procedures..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.