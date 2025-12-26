Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Arcanna Investigation Layer: AI-powered investigation platform with agentic workflows and GenAI assistants. built by Arcanna.ai. Core capabilities include Agentic workflows built on Google ADK for multi-step investigations, GenAI assistants with natural language querying, RAG for organizational documentation search..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.